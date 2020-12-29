Japan concerned as China is ‘buying’ land around Tokyo’s military bases

China is buying land near Japan’s defence installations, making it another potential area of conflict between the two Asian nations.

The Japanese government is planning to improve the security of military secrets and gain membership of the group that includes, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, reports The Sunday Times.

Nikkei, the daily newspaper, said the government planned to introduce laws that would allow officials to examine the ownership of land close to sensitive sites and investigate the purposes to which it was being put. The property will include Japanese and US military bases and nuclear reactors, the newspaper reported.

There is concern about land sales to foreigners, particularly Chinese companies, and the potential for land to be used for espionage will be investigated, reported the British newspaper. (India Blooms)