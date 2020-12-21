Expert committee on Muslim cremation issue to be expanded

By Indika Sri Aravinda

An expert committee appointed to make proposals on the Muslim cremation issue is to be expanded.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena told Colombo Gazette the expert committee will be expanded to include more Muslims and virologists.

He said that a request had been made to expand the expert committee to make it more balanced.

As a result a decision has been taken to expand the committee this week.

However Dr. Asela Gunawardena did not name the new experts to be included in the committee.

Questions have already been raised on social media about the existing members, the identity of who have not been widely publicised.

The expert committee had recently maintained that the cremation of coronavirus victims is the only option at the moment.

The expert committee which met and discussed the matter, had maintained that burial of coronavirus victims cannot be approved in Sri Lanka as yet.

The expert committee is to study the matter further before reaching a final conclusion.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi had appointed the expert committee to make recommendations after concerns were raised by Muslims over the refusal by the Government to allow the burial of coronavirus victims.

Thalaimannar had later been proposed as a solution to bury Muslim coronavirus victims.

When the matter was discussed by the cabinet recently most of the cabinet Ministers had agreed to the proposal.

The committee of health experts had later been advised to study the matter and revert. (Colombo Gazette)