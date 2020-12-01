GCE Ordinary Level examinations postponed

The GCE Ordinary Level Examinations 2020 has been postponed and will not be held as scheduled in January 2021, Minister of Education G.L. Peiris informed Parliament today.

Minister Peiris said a new date will be announced 06 weeks ahead of the examination to allow students to prepare for the examination.

The decision has been taken after reviewing the possibility of holding the examination amidst the current coronavirus pandemic. The Education Ministry has been reviewing the current situation in the country every two weeks since the latest outbreak in October.

It was found that a number of schools are still unable to reopen due to the increase in the spread of the coronavirus in their respective areas. Only some schools are functioning, while some schools are unable to reopen and resume academic activities, he said.

The Education Minister told Parliament that taking into consideration the fairness to the nearly 621,000 students eligible to sit for the examination, it was decided to postpone the examination.

The GCE Ordinary Level Examination was scheduled to be held from 18- 27 January 2021.

Last month, the Education Ministry said it will take a final decision on the Ordinary Level Examination in early December after reviewing the progress of schools and current situation in the country during this period. (Colombo Gazette)