Final decision on exam after review in December

The Education Ministry will take a final decision on the Ordinary Level Examination in early December after reviewing the situation.

Education Minister G.L.Peiris told reporters today that the decision will be taken after reviewing the progress of schools and current situation in the country during this period.

“Despite having over 10,000 schools in Sri Lanka, only 5,100 schools reopened as planned recently. Nearly 45 schools in Kandy, all schools in the Kilinochchi district, 2 schools in Ambalangoda, some schools in Badulla, and all schools in the Western Province, especially in the Colombo, Gampaha, and Kalutara districts, refrained from reopening as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he explained.

Minister Peiris said that special attention will be focused to monitor if all schools that failed to reopen as planned for Grade 10 and 11 students, including in isolated area, have managed to reopen and resume academic activities by early December.

The Ministry introduced online teaching as an alternative method, but this cannot be considered as a complete alternative to that of attending school, he said.

The Education Ministry will review if all schools have managed to cover the necessary syllabus and fairness to students sitting for the GCE Ordinary Level Examination.

Schools that fail to reopen by this period will also be evaluated and measures will be considered to resume academic activities for such schools without jeopardizing the health of the students sitting for the exams.

Thereafter, a decision will be taken on whether to conduct the examinations from 18th– 27th January 2021 as planned, or if it will be required to be postponed, Minister Peiris said.

The Education Minister said that if it has been decided to go ahead with the examination as planned, then the Ministry will have to think of the modalities to host the examination under the current situation. (Colombo Gazette)