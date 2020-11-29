Schools in Dambulla closed for a week

All schools in the Dambulla Education Zone are to be closed for one week.

The Dambulla Municipal Council (MC) said the schools will remain closed for a week from tomorrow (30).

The decision has been taken after three coronavirus patients were detected from the Dambulla Economic Centre recently, the Dambulla MC further said.

On Wednesday (25), authorities decided to close 45 schools in the Kandy district till the 4th of December due to an increase in Covid patients in the district.

The following day (26) Eastern Province Governor Anuradha Yahampath announced that all schools in the Kalmunai Education Zone in the Ampara district will remain closed until further notice.

Anuradha Yahampath said that the schools will remain closed due to an increase in coronavirus patients in the Ampara district, adding that the reopening date will be announced later. (Colombo Gazette)