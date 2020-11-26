Ten coronavirus patients detected in Akkaraipattu

By Farook Sihan

Ten coronavirus patients have been detected in Akkaraipattu following random PCR tests conducted in the area.

Eastern Province Health Services Director General Dr. Alagaiyya Lathakaran said that as a result, a decision has been taken to isolate all areas under the Akkaraipattu health division in the Ampara district from today until further notice.

Random PCR tests conducted on 20 persons from a fish market in Akkaraipattu on Wednesday (25) had confirmed that 10 individuals among them had contracted the virus.

All patients were transferred to Covid treatment facilities following the detection, Dr. Lathakaran added.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Province Governor Anuradha Yahampath announced that all schools in the Kalmunai Education Zone in the Ampara district will remain closed from today.

Anuradha Yahampath further said that the schools will remain closed until further notice and the reopening date will be announced later. (Colombo Gazette)