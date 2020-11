The coronavirus has forced the closure of 45 schools in Kandy.

The authorities have decided to close 45 schools in the Kandy City limits from tomorrow until the 4th of December.

Earlier this week 27 COVID- 19 patients were detected in the Kandy District.

From the 27 patients detected in the Kandy District, one patient was from Udupussellawa, two each from Galaha and Wattegama, 15 from Peradeniya, and seven from Akurana. (Colombo Gazette)