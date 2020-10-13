Sri Lanka Navy decommissions two warships

The Sri Lanka Navy has decommissioned two warships, including one which was commissioned into the naval fleet as Her Majesty’s Ceylon Ship (HMCyS) in 1972.

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne presided over the ceremonial decommissioning of Sri Lanka Navy Ship (SLNS) ‘Weeraya’ and ‘Jagatha’ at the Naval Dockyard in Trincomalee.

The two ships of the 3rd Fast Gun Boat Squadron had rendered a priceless service to the Sri Lanka Navy for over four decades with a noble resolve to ensure the security of the Sri Lankan waters, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.

In 1972, when Rear Admiral DV Hunter was the Commander of the Navy, one of the two ships was commissioned into the naval fleet as Her Majesty’s Ceylon Ship (HMCyS) ‘Weeraya’ and after the country became a republic the ship was renamed SLNS ‘Weeraya’ and it continued in service for 48 years.

The other ship was commissioned into the Sri Lanka Navy fleet in 1980 as SLNS ‘Jagatha’ and the ship has been in active service since then.

The two ships were involved in Eelam War I in the early 1980s and were pressed into action to quash arms smuggling and terrorist activities in the seas off the Karainagar Island during that period.

The two ships will soon find their new home on the seabed off the port of Trincomalee. (Colombo Gazette)