Fake cops involved in EZ cash scam

Fake policemen have been found to be involved in an EZ cash scam at several places around the country.

The Police media unit said that the fake policemen have been going around demanding money from businessman saying its to meet an urgent requirement.

According to the Police, the money is then transferred using the EZ cash mobile system.

EZ cash enables individuals to perform a wide array of financial transactions using a mobile phone.

The Police said that the latest incidents have been reported from the Homagama, Weeraketiya and the Moragahahena areas.

Investigations have now been launched to arrest the suspects by tracing the phone numbers used in the scam. (Colombo Gazette)