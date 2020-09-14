Mangala questioned on statement Sri Lanka not a Sinhalese Buddhist country

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Former Minister Mangala Samaraweera was questioned by the Police today over a statement he had made saying Sri Lanka is not a Sinhalese Buddhist country.

Chairman of the Weligama Urban Council Rehan DW Jayawickreme told the Colombo Gazette that the former United National Party (UNP) MP had reportedly made the statement in Matara.

The statement was recorded over a complaint filed in this regard by State Minister Shehan Semasinghe and a monk from Matara.

Former MP Mangala Samaraweera recorded a statement for nearly 1hr and 45 minutes at the SP’s office in Matara this morning, Jayawickreme said

Rehan Jayawickreme, a member of the Samagi Jana Balawegay (SJB), and UNP Matara District Organizer Upul Nishantha had accompanied Samaraweera to record the statement.

This is the first instance in which members from both the UNP and SJB have extended support for the same cause, he added. (Colombo Gazette)