TRC addressing issue over data packages

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) is addressing issues raised by users over data packages provided by telecommunication companies in the country, the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Co-Cabinet spokesman Minister Udaya Gammanpila said users have pointed out that data packages with two quotas for daily usage, were unfair by the public as most do not utilise the night time data.

The users have further charged that telecommunication companies were however, charging the public for the entire package irrespective of their usage.

Telecommunication Companies provide data packages, including two quotas for daily usage, as the system is incapable of managing all users at the same time, the Minister explained.

He said there are over 20 million registered users in Sri Lanka and the system is prone to get stuck or collapse if all individuals use the internet at the same time.

As a result, telecommunications companies have introduced peak and off peak hours to minimise congestion during the day time.

These packages enable certain non-essential activities such as movie downloads to be conducted during the off-peak hours to lessen the burden on day time usage, Minister Gammanpila said. (Colombo Gazette)