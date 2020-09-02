AG says referendum not required for 20th Amendment

Attorney General Dappula de Livera today advised the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice that the draft bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution does not attract the holding of a Referendum in terms of Article 83 of the Constitution.

Coordinating Officer to the AG State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said that the AG further said the 20th Amendment may be enacted by Parliament with a two third majority of all Members.

Two weeks ago the cabinet of Ministers approved the abolishing of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and granted approval to draft the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

A cabinet sub-committee was later appointed to draft the 20th Amendment.

The committee consists of Ministers G. L. Peiris, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Ali Sabry, Dinesh Gunawardena and Udaya Gammanpila.

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told last week that the cabinet is yet to receive the proposals of the sub-committee on the 20th Amendment. (Colombo Gazette)