Cabinet awaits proposals on 20th Amendment

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The cabinet of Ministers is yet to receive the proposals of the sub-committee appointed to draft the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella told the Colombo Gazette that the proposals will be reviewed by the cabinet of Ministers once submitted by the sub- committee.

“The cabinet of Ministers has not given a specific deadline for the sub-committee to submit the proposals. We only instructed it to submit the proposals as soon as possible”, he said.

Minister Rambukwella further said if the proposals are submitted by this Wednesday, it will be reviewed during the weekly cabinet meeting.

Last week, the cabinet of Ministers approved the abolishment of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and granted approval to draft the 20th Amendment to the Constitution during its first meeting since appointing a new Government.

A cabinet sub-committee was appointed to draft the 20th Amendment.

The committee consists of Ministers G. L. Peiris, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Ali Sabry, Dinesh Gunawardena and Udaya Gammanpila. (Colombo Gazette)