Cabinet approves abolishing of 19th Amendment

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the abolishment of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella said the Cabinet of Ministers has also granted approval to draft the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The Cabinet of Ministers headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa convened for the first time today since the appointment of a new Government.

Minister Rambukwella told the Colombo Gazette yesterday that the Cabinet will predominantly focus on the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and other changes to be proposed to the Constitution of Sri Lanka during its meeting today.

According to the Minister, discussions were also set to take place on the budget of the new Government, such as whether or not to introduce an interim budget or draft a new budget.

The new Cabinet of Ministers and State Ministers were sworn -in on 12 August in Kandy, following the General Elections 2020 held on 05 August.

The inaugural session of the 09th Parliament of Sri Lanka is set to take place tomorrow (20). (Colombo Gazette)