PNB officers linked to drug dealers further remanded

The 13 Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officers who were arrested over their alleged involvement with drug dealers were today ordered to be further remanded.

The suspects were further remanded till 14 September by the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) launched an investigation into the activities of PNB officers after it was revealed that some officers had redistributed stocks of drugs seized by the PNB to drug dealers.

A total of seventeen officers attached to the PNB were arrested and remanded, with some being interdicted or detained for interrogation, over their links to drug dealers.

The investigation also prompted the National Police Commission to transfer Director of the PNB Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjula Senarath and appoint SSP Sujith Wedamulla as the new Director. (Colombo Gazette)