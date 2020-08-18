PNB officers arrested over links to drug dealers further remanded

Thirteen Police Narcotics Bureau officers who were remanded over their links with drug dealers were further remanded till 31 August.

The suspects were re-remanded by the Colombo Chief Magistrate today.

A total of seventeen officers attached to the PNB were arrested and remanded, with some being interdicted or detained for interrogation, over their links to drug dealers.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) launched an investigation into the activities of PNB officers after it was revealed that some officers had redistributed stocks of drugs seized by the PNB to drug dealers.

The investigation also prompted the National Police Commission to transfer Director of the PNB Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjula Senarath and appoint SSP Sujith Wedamulla as the new Director.

Four independent witnesses also provided evidence behind closed doors to the Colombo Chief Magistrate for nearly over an hour over the drug operations of a group of officers from the PNB.

The Government Analyst too inspected the production room of the PNB where narcotics seized during raids are stored. (Colombo Gazette)