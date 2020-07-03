NPC approves appointment of new PNB Director

The National Police Commission has approved the transfer of Director of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjula Senarath.

The Commission has appointed SSP Sujith Wedamulla as the new Director of the PNB.

This is the second transfer to take place with regard to the PNB.

Earlier, the National Police Commission approved the transfer of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) S. C. Medawatte to the Police Welfare Division.

The transfer was approved based on a request put forward by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremeratne.

DIG A.K. Aponso was appointed to replace DIG Medawatte.

DIG Medawatte’s transfer comes in the midst of ongoing investigations into officers from the PNB suspected to have links with drug lords.

Four officers attached to the PNB were interdicted in June over their links with drug dealers.

Eleven more officers from the PNB have been detained by the Criminal Investigations Department on Court order till 08 July to be interrogated on suspected links to drug lords.

Meanwhile, the National Police Commission has approved the transfer of a total of 03 Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGs), 09 Acting DIGs, 06 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and 02 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs). (Colombo Gazette)