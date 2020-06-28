Vehicle used in drug trade, cash found at PNB officer’s house

A vehicle used to transport drugs and cash has been found at the house of an officer of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) who has been arrested.

The officer was among four officers arrested recently on drug related charges.

Further investigations led to the discovery of equipment, cash and a vehicle at the Minuwangoda residence of one of the officers.

The Police said that a vehicle used to transport drugs, a motorcycle, Rs 940,000 in cash, a knife, four credit cards, a GPS machine, a satellite phone, and a SIM card with a mobile phone were recovered. (Colombo Gazette)