John Amaratunga ready to retire and have a drink

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Former United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian John Amaratunga says he is ready to retire from politics, relax and have a drink.

Amaratunga told Colombo Gazette he hopes the UNP will nominate him to Parliament through the only National List slot of the party.

However, he said that if he is not nominated he is prepared to retire from politics.

“If I am not nominated through the National List there is nothing left for me to do but to return home,” he said.

The UNP did not win a single seat in Parliament but has one National List slot.

The party has not yet named a member to fill the slot and there is speculation party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe might be nominated.

Amaratunga said that as the most senior member of the UNP he deserves the National List slot.

However, he said that if he is not given the slot there is nothing more to do than go home, eat, drink and sleep.

Amaratunga said that he has no hopes of contesting again and winning an election. (Colombo Gazette)