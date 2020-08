Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate Nipuna Ranawaka topped the preferential votes in the Matara District.

Nipuna Ranawaka secured over 131,000 votes while Karunadasa Kodithuwakku, Dullas Alahapperuma, Kanchana Wijesekara, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and Weerasumana Weerasinghe were also elected from the SLPP.

Buddhika Pathirana was elected from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya from the Matara District. (Colombo Gazette)