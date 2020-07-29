Officials assure solution to issues faced by migrant workers in Jordan

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has assured to address the immediate requirements of Sri Lankan migrant women stranded in Jordan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assurance was given following discussions with representatives of protesters who were engaged in a protest opposite the SLBFE in support of the stranded Sri Lankan migrant women today.

A protest was staged by members of the Women for Rights organization and relatives of the stranded women over several demands, including a specific date for their repatriation and an immediate investigation into their current situation.

The protesters had pointed out that there were over 710 Sri Lankan migrant women employed in two factories currently stranded in Jordan.

The women are said to have not received their salaries for a period of 5- months since March 2020 and are in dire need of food and medical supplies.

Officials from the SLBFE had further assured to brief the Minister of Foreign relations in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)