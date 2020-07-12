Number of cororonavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka crosses 2500

The number of cororonavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka has crossed the 2500 mark.

A total of 57 new cases were detected yesterday (Saturday), the Government said.

This included 43 new cases from the Kandakadu treatment and rehabilitation center and others they came in contact with.

Returnees from the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait who are at quarantine centers are among the 57 detected yesterday.

The Health Ministry said that 2511 patients were detected with the virus in Sri Lanka as of Saturday.

Of them 520 are still active cases while 1980 have recovered. Sri Lanka has so far recorded 11 deaths from the virus. (Colombo Gazette)