One hundred returnees from Middle East released from quarantine

One hundred returnees from the Middle East were released from a quarantine facility operated by the Sri Lanka Air Force today.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Head, National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army urged the public to be more cautious as more and more infected expatriates are returning home.

In a media statement Silva appealed the public not to be duped by false and misleading rumours as all measures have been taken to avoid any transmission of the virus to society.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the public needs to be cautious as more and more infected expatriates are returning home from abroad, although all standard health precautions and guidelines are strictly followed. (Colombo Gazette)