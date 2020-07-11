Another instructor at Kandakadu contracts virus

Another individual from Rajanganaya, who had served as a counsellor at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre- East Kandakadu, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said the individual is the 2nd counsellor from the centre to be infected with the virus.

Nearly 300 persons who are assumed to have come into contact with the individual, have been placed in self quarantine.

The Army Commander said 70 children who had come into contact with the infected person’s children at school have also been placed in self- quarantine.

Over 300 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre- East Kandakadu so far.

Forty persons from 10 families in Marawila were placed in quarantine after a female counsellor employed at the centre tested positive for COVID-19.

A coronavirus outbreak was reported at the rehabilitation centre after an inmate from the Welikada prison in Colombo, who had received treatment at the centre for a period of 3 months, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Another inmate at the Welikada prison too tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

Commenting on the measures taken to contain the outbreak, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said continuous PCR tests are being conducted on inmates and staff at both the Welikada prison and the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre- East Kandakadu, as well as those traced and identified to have come into contact with anyone of the infected patients.

He said PCR tests have been conducted on close to 242 prisoners who were transferred from Welikada to other prisons and they have been placed in quarantine.

Over 60 prisoners who were released during this period have been brought back with PCR tests being conducted and self -isolation being imposed.

Measures are being taken to trace prisoners transferred to other prisons or rehabilitation centres, and those who had come into contact with them.

PCR tests will be conducted on these individuals in due time and they will be placed in quarantine, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said. (Colombo Gazette)