Another 90 people test positive for COVID-19

Another 90 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, all of who are linked to the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.

The Government said that of the 90 people 76 had been transferred from the Kandakadu rehabilitation center to the Senapura rehabilitation center and 14 had close contacts with those who tested positive at the Kandakadu rehabilitation center.

With the latest cases the total number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka rose to 2,605 by this afternoon (Sunday).

The Health Ministry said that there are 613 active coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka as of this afternoon (Sunday).

Of the 2,605 patients detected with the virus in Sri Lanka, 1981 people have recovered. (Colombo Gazette)