PM holds talks with tourism industry as country prepares to reopen

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had talks with representatives of the tourism and hotel sectors today as the country prepares to reopen its doors for tourist arrivals in August.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Rajapaksa met with the representatives of the tourism and the hotel sector to discuss the issues faced by them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Government has decided to take steps to reinstate the tourism industry and agreed to provide grants. I also focused on issues such as the VISA cost, facilities for the tourists in the country, and guidelines to follow when entering the country,” the Prime Minister’s Office quoted Rajapaksa as saying.

The Prime Minister has further stated that wildlife parks should be opened only under strict rules and regulations which should not cause any harm to the environment or animals.

Minister of Tourism and Aviation, Prasanna Ranathunga; Secretary to the Prime Minister, Gamini Senarath; Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, Priyantha Rathnayake; Chairman of Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority and Sri Lanka Tourism and Hospitality Management Industry, Ms Kemali Fernando; Former Chairman of the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Organization, Mervin Fernandopulle, Rohan Abeywickrama, and Present Chairman Justin Karandawala; Representatives of the Sri Lanka Tourism Industry; Chairman of Sri Lanka Association of Professional Conference; Exhibition and Event Organizers, Nalin Ariyarathne; Chairman of the Sri Lanka Association of Tour Operators, Mahen Kariyawasam; Board of Airlines Representatives, Dimuthu Tennakoon; Manager of Emirates Air Sri Lanka, Chandana De Silva; and members of the tourism industry were present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)