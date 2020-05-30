Tamil Eelam Cyber Force launches fresh attack

The ‘Tamil Eelam Cyber Force’ launched a fresh attack on local websites today.

The hackers had defaced http://slbfe.lk (Sri Lanka bureau of Foreign employment) and the official website of the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

The Health Ministry website was also reportedly affected briefly but was later restored.

Earlier, on 18 May several websites in Sri Lanka were hacked by the Tamil Eelam Cyber Force.

The websites had been hacked or defaced to mark the end of the war on 18 May in 2009.

The same group had launched similar cyberattacks on Sri Lankan websites in the past as well. (Colombo Gazette)