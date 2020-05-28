No pressure from Ministry on private schools

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Education Ministry says it can only request and not put pressure on private schools with regards to the payment of term fees.

Minister of Education Dullas Alahapperuma told the Colombo Gazette that the Ministry of Education has requested private schools to reconsider the decision to charge a full payment for the second academic term.

He further said the Ministry does not have the authority to control the decisions of private schools, but could only put forward a request.

All state and private schools in Sri Lanka are closed from March till present due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

However, parents of students highlighted on social media that private schools have requested them to make a payment of the full fee for the second academic term, despite schools being closed for close to over a month of the second term.

Commenting on the matter, Minister of Small & Medium Business and Enterprise Development, Industries and Supply chain Management Wimal Weerawansa said he has called on subject Minister Dullas Alahapperuma to intervene in the matter.

In a letter addressed to Minister Alahapperuma, shared on Facebook, Minister Weerawansa pointed out that it is unreasonable for private schools to charge a fee for an entire term.

He said this was unfair by the parents, who have themselves faced numerous difficulties due to the current economic situation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister Weerawansa thereby called on Minister Alahapperuma to intervene and to provide a fair and just solution, as the matter directly involves education. (Colombo Gazette)