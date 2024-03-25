Indonesia and Sri Lanka discuss military training

Indonesia and Sri Lanka discussed enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including military training, strategic partnerships and security initiatives.

Indonesian Ambassador Dewi Gustina Tobing paid a courtesy visit to Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne, Monday, at the Defence Headquarters Complex, Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte.

Following a warm reception, the Defence Secretary held a cordial discussion with the envoy and conveyed his regards to the government of Indonesia for its eagerness to foster closer relations, particularly in defence cooperation with Sri Lanka.

The meeting was centred on enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including military training, strategic partnerships and security initiatives, the Sri Lanka Defence Ministry said.

The Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence Maj. Gen. Dhammika Welagedara also joined the Defence Secretary at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)