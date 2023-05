Popular stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya was arrested at tge Bandaranaike International Airport.

She was arrested for allegedly making comments disrespectful to Buddhism.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had received a complaint against Nathasha Edirisooriya, accusing her of insulting Buddhism, and Christianity during a stand-up comedy show recently.

Edirisooriya had later made a public apology over the comments she made. (Colombo Gazette)