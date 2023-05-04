Shehan Semasinghe sworn in as Acting Finance Minister

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe was sworn in as the Acting Finance Minister as President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the Minister of Finance, is currently in the UK.

The credentials related to this appointment were officially given to the State Minister by the

President before his departure to the UK.

This appointment has been made in accordance with the powers assigned to the President by Article 50 of the Constitution.

Accordingly, State Minister Shehan Semasinghe will be acting as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy from today until the President returns. (Colombo Gazette)