Most parts of Sri Lanka including Colombo hit by heat wave

Most parts of Sri Lanka including Colombo, have been hit by a heat wave, with temperatures rising above the ‘caution’ level today.

The Department of Meteorology issued a warning saying that the heat index, the temperature felt on the human body, was expected to increase up to the ‘caution’ level at some places in the Western, Southern, Eastern and North-Central provinces and in Kurunegala, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the body.

The Heat Index is generated by the Department of Meteorology and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

The public have been urged to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible, check on the elderly and the sick, never leave children unattended, limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated.

The public have also been advised to wear lightweight and white or light-colored clothing. (Colombo Gazette)