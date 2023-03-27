Parliament to convene on only one day next week

Parliament will convene on only one day next week, the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business which met under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana decided to convene Parliament only on Tuesday, 4th April.

Accordingly, Parliament will convene on April 4th at 9.30 am and the first hour will be allocated for Questions for Oral Answers.

Thereafter from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm an order published in the Gazette Notification 2306/15 under the Order under the Sri Lanka Export Development Act pertaining to amending of the CESS Tax and Two Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act published in the Gazette Notification 2320/46 and 2320/47 are to be approved following a debate.

Time has also been allocated from 5.00 p.m. – 5.30 p.m for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

Instead of the second Parliamentary week in April from 18th to the 22nd for 2023, it was also decided by the Committee on Parliamentary Business that Parliament will convene from Tuesday, 25th of April to Friday, 28th of April. (Colombo Gazette)