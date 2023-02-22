India seeks paid licence for fishermen to enter Sri Lankan waters

By Easwaran Rutnam

India has proposed that licences be sold to its fishermen to enter Sri Lankan waters to catch fish.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told Parliament today that the proposal had been put forward during talks held between Sri Lanka and India to resolve the fishing dispute.

Sabry said that for Sri Lanka to consider such a proposal there needs to be a decision on how far the Indians can enter Sri Lankan waters and if Sri Lankan fishermen will agree to the request.

The Minister also said that if such licences are sold to Indian fishermen then the Sri Lankan Government needs to decide if the money can be divided among Sri Lankan fishermen.

The Foreign Minister said that while the proposal was being discussed the priority of the Sri Lankan Government is the interest of Sri Lankan fishermen.

However, he said that Sri Lanka will not agree to bottom trawling at any cost. (Colombo Gazette)