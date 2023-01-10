UNP and SLPP decide to tie the knot for LG polls

The United National Party (UNP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have decided to tie the knot and contest the Local Government elections together.

UNP General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara said that a discussion was held today on the symbol to be used by the two parties at the polls.

Accordingly, it was decided that the two parties will contest under the elephant symbol in some districts, lotus flower symbol in some districts and a common symbol in other districts.

He said a decision has already been reached on the symbol to be used in 5 districts.

Bandara said that a final decision has not been reached on the common symbol.

The former MP also said that the composition of the candidates from both parties for each district will also be decided at a later date. (Colombo Gazette)