Veteran Sri Lankan vocalist Nihal Nelson has died at the age of 76.

Nelson had died at his home after suffering from a heart attack.

Nelson holds the record for the most albums recorded by a Sri Lankan artist with 113 albums.

He was known for his popular hits such as “Pansala Palliya”, “Kiri Dunne Daruwantai”, “Lassanata Pipunu Wana Mal”, “Karuna Suwanda” and many more.

He also worked as a playback singer for several films. (Colombo Gazette)