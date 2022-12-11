Sri Lanka mourns death of former South African diplomat

Sri Lanka today mourned the death of former South African diplomat Geoff Doidge.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that he was saddened to hear of the sudden demise of former South African High Comissioner to Sri Lanka, Geoff Doidge.

“A true friend of Sri Lanka, he was a champion of reconciliation and healing and was a universal advocate of equality. You will be missed by many,” Sabry said.

Doidge was a member of the ANC Whips Committee from 1994, and also served as Public Works Minister from 2008 until 2010.

He then served as High Commissioner of South Africa to Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bangladesh, and as dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Sri Lanka. He is survived by his wife and four children. (Colombo Gazette)