IMF says no request from Sri Lanka for financial support

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Sri Lanka has not yet made a request for financial support.

Gerry Rice, the Director of the Communications Department (COM) at the International Monetary Fund said that a staff team from the IMF in Colombo completed Article IV consultations and that will now be discussed by the Executive Board.

“Probably later this month towards the end of this month. We also, I can tell you we had a mission that was aiming to strengthen, technical assistance mission, aiming to strengthen the macro fiscal unit at the Ministry of Finance as part of our capacity development activities. And that was conducted virtually and is just concluding almost as we speak,” he said.

The IMF spokesperson said that the IMF has not received a request for financial support from the Government of Sri Lanka.

However, he said the IMF stands ready to discuss options if requested and will continue to closely monitor economic and policy developments in Sri Lanka.

The Government had recently said that it will consider discussing options with the IMF for financial support. (Colombo Gazette)