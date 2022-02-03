Army promotes a record 480 Officers and 8034 Other Ranks

The Army has promoted a record 480 Officers and 8034 Other Ranks to their next rank to mark the 74th National Independence Day, as a tribute to their dedicated services to the country.

The promotions were made by General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army with the approval of President Gotabaya Rajapakse.

Accordingly, 7 Senior Brigadiers to the rank of Major General, 16 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 36 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 50 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 207 Captains to the rank of Major, 94 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain, 70 2nd Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant in total receive these National Independence Day promotions on 4th February 2022.

The Sri Lanka Army after General Shavendra Silva took the mantle of the Army Command on 18 August 2019 joins history once again by granting those four-digit numbers of promotions to both Officers and Other Ranks in the organization within a short period after assumption of his office.

Unprecedented in its history of 73 years, a record number of 4341 promotions to Officers and 86741 Other Ranks including today’s ones have been granted to-date after 18 August 2019. (Colombo Gazette)