Sapugaskanda oil refinery resumes operations

The Sapugaskanda oil refinery resumed operations today, the Ministry of Energy said.

Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila said that operations at the Sapugaskanda oil refinery resumed after being temporarily halted.

The refinery was temporarily shut down on 15 November to save foreign exchange by suspending crude oil imports.

“I promised to restart Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery within 50 days on the day of closure (15 November). As promised, we restart the refinery on 7 December which is the 22nd day from the closure,” Minister Udaya Gammanpila had said earlier.

Gammanpila had said earlier that Sri Lanka was holding talks with several countries in securing financial facilities to meet the financing of fuel imports to the country, adding that Sri Lanka requires $ 350 Mn to import fuel monthly. (Colombo Gazette)