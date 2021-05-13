ID number system to be strictly enforced

The identification number (ID) system, which comes into effect from today, will be strictly enforced, the Police said.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that only people going to work can leave their homes today.

He said that, additionally, one person from a family can leave the house only for an urgent requirement and only if the ID number is valid for the day.

Accordingly, based on the ID number system, ID numbers ending with 1,3,5,7,9 will be valid today (Thursday).

Daily movements will be permitted from today till 31st May based only on the approved last digits of the ID numbers of the day.

Accordingly, on odd dates of the calendar one person from the same family with the National ID number, driving license or passport ending with 1,3,5,7,9 can leave their homes while those with the numbers 0,2,4,6,8 can leave their homes on even dates.

A driving licence or passport can be produced only if the individual does not have a National ID.

The Police warned that legal action will be taken if anyone attempts to deceive the authorities by using all forms of IDs just to step out of the house.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the ID system will not apply to those involved in essential services.

The Police Spokesman also said that the public will not require the ID to visit a hospital for medical reasons.

Meanwhile, an unofficial curfew has been declared islandwide for three days from 11 pm tonight, 13th May 2021.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that travel restrictions have been imposed from 11 pm tonight till 04 am on Monday (17).

A travel ban has also been enforced around the island between 11 pm to 4 am daily preventing any movements during this time.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette the overnight travel ban will be in place until the 31st of May, 2021. (Colombo Gazette)