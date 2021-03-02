Locals oppose moves to bury Covid victims in Iranaitivu

Residents in Iranaitivu have opposed moves to bury Covid victims in Iranaitivu.

According to reports, some local residents have closed graves dug by the Navy to bury Covid victims in Iranaitivu.

Tamil politicians have also objected to attempts to bury Muslim coronavirus victims in Iranaitivu.

Iranaitivu island in the Gulf of Mannar has been identified as the site to bury the remains of COVID-19 victims in Sri Lanka.

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella had told reporters today that a plot of land on the Iranaitivu island has been allocated for this purpose.

He further said the plot of land was proposed by a technical committee appointed by the Health Ministry.

Stating that it was decided to permit the burial of remains of Covid victims on the Iranaitivu island, Minister Rambukwella said health authorities will announce the guidelines to be followed in this regard.

He further said that all preliminary measures have been completed and the plot of land on the Iranaitivu island has been prepared to commence the burial of remains of Covid victims at any given time. (Colombo Gazette)