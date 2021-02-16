Harin decides not to get vaccinated as MPs get the jab

Opposition Parliamentarian Harin Fernando has decided not to get the coronavirus vaccination.

Parliamentarians were today given the jab after being identified as part of vulnerable groups.

“I have decided not to take the Covid vaccine now. Our priority should be vaccinating most vulnerable groups and frontline workers. I will take it after at least 1 million people have been vaccinated,” Fernando tweeted.

Arrangements have been made to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all Parliamentarians from today.

Sergeant-at- Arms of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Narendra Fernando told Colombo Gazette that the vaccination process has been scheduled to be conducted from today (16) till Friday (19).

The MPs will receive the Oxford AstraZeneca Covieshield vaccine obtained from India recently.

Fernando further said the MPs have been identified as part of the vulnerable group from among those who interact closely with the public.

Health authorities yesterday commenced the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on the general public identified as vulnerable groups in the Western Province.

The Colombo Municipal Council commenced the vaccination process on those identified to be constantly interacting with the public and those who face a high risk of getting infected, especially such as those involved in public janitorial services. (Colombo Gazette)