Former CID Director Shani Abeysekera further remanded

Former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Director Shani Abeysekera has been further remanded until 03 February, 2021.

He was further remanded along with two other suspects by the Gampaha Magistrate’s court today.

Abeysekera is currently imprisoned on charges of fabricating evidence with regard to a case involving former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vass Gunawardena.

Abeysekera was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in July 2020 on charges of fabricating evidence involving firearms which led to the arrest of former DIG Vass Gunawardena.

Abeysekera was continuously further remanded over the last couple of months and was placed at the Mahara Prison.

In November 2020, it was reported that Abeysekera had contracted the coronavirus and was transferred to the Galella Covid treatment facility in Polonnaruwa.

Abeysekara was later transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Mulleriyawa after concerns were raised over him being held at the treatment facility and not a hospital.

He thereafter underwent an Angiogram at the National Hospital in Colombo in December 2020. (Colombo Gazette)