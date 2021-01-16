Decision to allow resumption of tuition classes in Western Province suspended

The decision to allow the resumption of tuition classes in the Western Province has been suspended.

The Education Ministry had announced recently that tuition classes will be allowed to resume from 25 January by following the health guidelines.

However, the Health Ministry today said that tuition classes will be allowed to resume from 25 January only for ordinary level and advanced level students, except in the Western Province.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardana said that a circular has been issued to allow tuition classes to resume from 25 January for ordinary level and advanced level students.

However, he said tuition classes will not be allowed to resume in the Western Province.

He said that tuition classes can resume in other parts of the country only with a maximum of 100 students or 50 percent of the seating capacity.

Dr. Asela Gunawardana said that guidelines have been issued on the steps that need to be taken when operating tuition classes.

He said that the health guidelines must be closely followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Asela Gunawardana said that resuming tuition classes in the Western Province had been delayed.

He said that tuition classes in the Western Province will resume two weeks after schools in the Western Province are reopened. (Colombo Gazette)