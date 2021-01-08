Tuition classes allowed to resume from 25 January

Tuition classes will be allowed to resume from 25 January by following the health guidelines, the Education Ministry said today.

Education Minister, Professor G. L. Peiris said that Grade 11 classes will resume in the Western Province on 25 January.

He said that tuition classes will also be allowed to resume at the same time.

However he said that health guidelines must be followed when tuition classes resume.

“We had taken this decision a week ago,” Professor G. L. Peiris told Parliament today.

The Minister said that the advise of the health authorities has been obtained to resume tuition classes.

Professor Peiris said that he had discussions with the health authorities 10 days ago and he was informed at the time not to resume tuition classes immediately.

The Minister said he was told to resume tuition classes after resuming school academic activities in stages.

As a result, the Minister said that tuition classes will be allowed to resume from 25 January.(Colombo Gazette)