New COVID variant enters Sri Lanka

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The new COVID variant has been detected in Sri Lanka.

Chief Epidemiologist of the Health Ministry Dr. Sudath Samaraweera told Colombo Gazette that the new variant is the same one detected in the United Kingdom (UK).

He said a person who had arrived in Sri Lanka from the UK recently is confirmed to have contracted the new variant of COVID-19.

Dr. Samaraweera said the new COVID variant is different to that of the current strain, and has a high transmission rate.

Professor Neelika Malavige from the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura and the university’s research team on COVID-19, has confirmed detection of the new variant.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Samaraweera said measures will be taken to strictly enforce the health guidelines in Sri Lanka and to prevent the new variant from entering society.

He further said there is no change to the COVID containment process currently followed by health officials.

The Chief Epidemiologist said the detection, treatment, and management of the virus will remain unchanged at present. (Colombo Gazette)