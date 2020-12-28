Monks protest against burial of coronavirus victims

A number of Buddhist monks staged a protest near the Presidential Secretariat today against burying coronavirus victims.

A petition in this regard was also handed over to Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

Buddhist monks attached to several organizations including the Jathika Sanvidana Sammelanaya, Sinhala Ravaya, Jathika Sanvidana Ekamuthuwa, Sinhale Api, and Sinhale and Budhdhist Association participated in the protest.

A tense situation was reported at the location after a heated argument erupted between the protesting monks and Police personnel deployed at the Presidential Secretariat.

Health Minister Wanniarachchi had thereafter arrived at the location following which the monks had handed over a petition urging the Government to prohibit burial of the remains of Covid victims in the country.

The Muslim Community and Opposition politicians have raised concerns over the cremation of the remains of Covid victims as it goes against the community’s religious beliefs.

As per the health guidelines gazetted in Sri Lanka, the bodies of those dying due to the coronavirus will be cremated within 24-hours of the demise.

However, an expert committee has been appointed to study the process of burial following a request made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in this regard, recently. (Colombo Gazette)