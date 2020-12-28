Infections in Kalmunai increases forcing isolation of some areas

By Farook Sihan

The number of coronavirus infected persons in Kalmunai increased today forcing local authorities to isolate some areas.

Parts of Kalmunai were isolated from tonight (Monday) until further notice, officials said.

Rapid antigen tests conducted in parts of Kalmunai today resulted in the detection of 32 coronavirus infected persons.

The Police and military were deployed to close Kalmunai Seylan Bank road and adjoining roads this evening.

The area adjoining the roads was declared as an isolated area from tonight.

Vehicles were prevented from entering the area and residents were told to stay indoors.

Two weeks ago the road between Zahira College in Kalmunai and Rest House Road and all byroads had been isolated.

A number of private and State institutions in the Kalmunai Municipal Council limits including the Kalmunai Bazaar were also isolated. (Colombo Gazette)