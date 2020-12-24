Rapid antigen tests at all exit points in Western Province

By Easwaran Rutnam

Rapid antigen tests will be conducted at all exit points in the Western Province from today, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

He said that rapid antigen tests will be conducted at nearly 17 exit points in the Western Province.

The Army Commander said that earlier rapid antigen tests were conducted at only four exit points.

However, from today antigen tests will be conducted at nearly 17 exit points in the Western Province, including at expressway and highway exit points.

He said that in some areas mobile units will be deployed to conduct random antigen tests.

The Army Commander said that there is no move to enforce a curfew for Christmas but the public have been urged not to travel out of the Western Province.

The Western Province is seen as a high risk area for the coronavirus.

Health Promotion Bureau Director Dr. Palitha Karunapema had said earlier that residents looking to travel out of the Western Province must do so only if there is an urgent requirement.

He said that the public have been urged to enforce self-imposed travel restrictions.

Dr. Palitha Karunapema said that employees of Board of Investment (BOI) factories have also been issued with special guidelines to follow when returning home. (Colombo Gazette)